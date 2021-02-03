Lopez had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block during Tuesday's 132-121 loss to Portland.
It's the first time since Jan. 8 that Lopez has played fewer than 18 minutes, with Moritz Wagner and Alex Len both seeing center minutes at his expense Tuesday. Lopez has started the past seven games since Thomas Bryant (knee) was lost for the season and should continue to have an expanded role.
