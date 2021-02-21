Lopez compiled 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in Saturday's 118-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Lopez's double-double was his second of the season and first since an 11-point, 11-rebound effort Jan. 11. He contributed on the defensive end as well, helping the Wizards earn their fourth straight win. Though he has settled into a reserve role, Lopez has maintained a key spot in Washington's rotation with per-game averages of 10.1 points and 5.1 boards over his past eight games.
