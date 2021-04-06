Lopez (quad) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raptors, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Lopez had scored one point across nine minutes Monday before he had to leave the game in the second half due to tightness in his right quad. The team is shorthanded in the frontcourt with Daniel Gafford (ankle) already sidelined.
