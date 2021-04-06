Lopez (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic.
Lopez suffered a quad injury during Monday's game against the Raptors. It limited him to just nine minutes. His injury is being classified as tightness, and it's left him questionable for Wednesday's game. If he sits out, more minutes would be available for Alex Len.
