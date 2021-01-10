Lopez recorded a season-high 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT) to go with a rebound in 21 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Wizards' 128-124 loss to the Heat.

After starting center Thomas Bryant (knee) exited two minutes into the contest with what appeared to be a serious injury, Lopez and Moritz Wagner (20 minutes) saw the bulk of the work at the position the rest of the night. Bryant is slated to undergo an MRI on Sunday that should shed more light on the nature of his injury along with a projected timeline for his return, but fantasy managers in deeper leagues may want to proactively look to add Lopez and/or Wagner to their rosters. If Bryant does end up missing time, expect Lopez and Wagner to split the minutes at center in relatively even fashion, as they did Saturday.