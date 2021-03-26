Lopez registered 10 points (5-6 FG), four rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-102 loss to the Knicks.

The 32-year-old has been a low-end contributor off the bench this season, averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in limited minutes. Lopez's already limited playing time figures to take a hit after the Wizards acquired big man Daniel Gafford on Thursday. With the Wizards sitting as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, it shouldn't be long until 22-year-old Gafford siphons playing time away from Lopez.