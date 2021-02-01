Lopez recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes Sunday in a 149-146 win versus Brooklyn.

Lopez has been the Wizards' starting center since Thomas Bryant suffered his season-ending ACL tear. He averaged 6.0 points off their bench but logged an average of 9.8 across six starts. Considering Lopez's minutes also went up from 15.3 to 23.5, it appears that his current scoring production could be a long-lasting one.