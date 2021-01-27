Lopez scored 10 points (5-7 FG) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Rockets.

Lopez has been promoted to the starting lineup following Thomas Bryant's season-ending knee injury, but his numbers have been far from impressive -- he has logged just three starts and is averaging 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in that stretch. He is, however, making 72.2 percent of his field-goal attempts so, at the very least, he can provide value in category-based leagues due to his strong shooting numbers.