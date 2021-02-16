Lopez had 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-8 FT) and three boards in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Lopez is serving as the Wizards' primary backup center, but the move to the bench hasn't had much of an effect on his workload. Over his last six games, Lopez is averaging 22.7 minutes per contest, which he's translated to 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He's a solid real-life player, but Lopez isn't producing enough to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues.