Lopez played 19 minutes off the bench and went for 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one block during the loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Lopez went 5-for-5 in the first half before attempting just two shots -- both in third quarter -- and missing both of them in the second half. Despite playing in fewer minutes than Alex Len, who started the game, Lopez was still able to outscore Len while adding more offensive rebounds. In his last four games, Lopez has scored in double figures twice while adding at least five rebounds in all four games.