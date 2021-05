Lopez had 14 points (7-11 FG) and five rebounds in Friday's win over Cleveland.

The Wizards continue to start Alex Len at center, but Lopez and Daniel Gafford are also in the mix on a nightly basis. Len saw just 11 minutes Friday, while Lopez played 16 and Gafford played 21, but the trio's workloads tend to fluctuate on a night-to-night basis.