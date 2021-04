Lopez had 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, three blocks and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pistons.

Lopez has lost the starting role to Alex Len, but he outplayed the fellow big man since Len posted 14 points. The Stanford product has scored 15-plus points in back-to-back games off the bench and has also scored in double digits in six of his past nine appearances, so he remains a deep-league fantasy option even if he's not starting.