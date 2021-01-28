Lopez registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Pelicans.

Lopez continues to produce as a starter, and the absence of names such as Russell Westbrook (rest), Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura (both due to COVID-19 protocols) allowed the big man to work as the Wizards' second-best scoring option behind Bradley Beal. Lopez took advantage of the chance and delivered his season-highest scoring output, meaning he has scored in double digits in four of his last five games. He should benefit from an expanded role moving forward with Thomas Bryant (knee) out for the season, but he is also expected to play a secondary role on offense once the entire team is healthy and available.