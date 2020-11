Lopez is expected to sign with the Wizards on a one-year deal, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

The total of Lopez's deal is unknown, but it is expected to be slightly less than the full mid-level exception. He declined a $5 million player option with Milwaukee, as he presumably wanted to find a spot with more potential playing time. While he will likely be behind Thomas Bryant at center for the Wizards, he figures to compete with Moritz Wagner for the backup role.