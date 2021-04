Lopez is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs with a left ankle sprain.

Lopez is uncertain to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set after he was highly efficient with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in his limited amount of court time (11 minutes) during Sunday's 119-110 win over Cleveland. If Lopez can't go, more playing time would be available at center for Daniel Gafford and Alex Len.