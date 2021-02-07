Lopez tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Hornets.
Lopez moved to the bench for Sunday's game, but he still saw plenty of playing time and finished second on the team with 14 points. His time on the court far outpaced Alex Len's eight minutes, and Lopez was the most productive bench player for the Wizards.
