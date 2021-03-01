Lopez recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes in Sunday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.

Lopez had plenty of playing time against Boston on Sunday, and he returned to form after recording just two points in the first half of the back-to-back set Saturday. The 32-year-old center was perfect from the floor during the narrow loss and is now averaging 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 23.4 minutes per game across his past five appearances.