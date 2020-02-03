Hachimura will start Monday's game against the Warriors.

The rookie will make his long-awaited return from a groin injury, which has kept him on the sideline since mid-December. He'll be thrown directly back into the starting lineup Monday night, though he'll face a minutes limit that will cap his fantasy upside. Fred Katz of The Athletic notes that coach Scott Brooks said Hachimura likely won't get close to 20 minutes, so he's best avoided in DFS contests.