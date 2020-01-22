Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Cleared for 'all activities'
Hachimura (groin) has been cleared for "all activities" but has to get back into game shape before playing, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
A groin injury has kept the rookie out since Dec. 18, but his return is on the horizon. He'll work his conditioning back up before taking the floor, and it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit during his first few games. Still, this is a great step for Hachimura, who is having a productive season. In 29.2 minutes per game, he's averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
