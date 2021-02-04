Hachimura registered 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Hachimura ended just one rebound shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, though the fact that he struggled from the field can't be overlooked. The second-year forward is making just has made three or fewer shots in three of his four games since returning from a three-game absence, and he needs to find a way to improve his shooting figures on a steady basis.