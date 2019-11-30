Hachimura had 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss at the Lakers.

Hachimura hasn't registered a double-double since the first game of the season, and he has struggled with consistency in recent outings -- he has failed to reach the 10-point mark in seven of his last 14 games, but has scored at least 15 points in six of the remaining seven over that span. Given his recent shooting woes -- he is making 40.4 percent of his field goal attempts in his last five games -- his upside might not be very high ahead of a tough Sunday matchup on the road against the Clippers.