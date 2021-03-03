Hachimura posted seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
After a 10-game streak of double-digit scoring (14.8 PPG), Hachimura has crashed over the past three games, scoring a combined 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting. This slump won't be easy to break out of Thursday, as the Wizards will play the title-contending Clippers.
