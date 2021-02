Hachimura finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday's win over Portland.

Hachimura was on the court for 37 minutes and played a key role in helping Washington earn its fourth straight win. He has been coming on strong of late, posting per-game averages of 14.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 steals over his past seven contests. Hachimura is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 90.3 percent from the charity stripe over that span.