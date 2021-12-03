Hachimura (personal) is still in "Phase 1" of his return to play and hasn't started 5-on-5 contact work, Wizards Insider Quinton Mayo reports. He may not return until the end of 2021 or January.

Hachimura's situation and progress have been kept relatively under wraps since it began before training camp. It sounds like his conditioning is a serious issue, and it's taking him a long time to get back into NBA shape.