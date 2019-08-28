Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Could be set for starting role
Hachimura could be a part of the Wizards' starting lineup as a rookie, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
This isn't exactly breaking news given how Washington's depth chart is shaping up, but it's nonetheless meaningful to see Buckner confirm what many have already anticipated. The rookie out of Gonzaga was impressive at the Las Vegas Summer League, and while he'll likely suffer through some growing paint -- as most rookies do -- Hachimura is on the short list of first-year players to target late in deeper drafts. As the Wizards' depth chart currently stands, Hachimura is in line to start alongside Thomas Bryant, with Mo Wagner, Davis Bertans and Ian Mahinmi looming as options off the bench.
