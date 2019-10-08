Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Decent shooting effort in opener
Hachimura scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and registered four rebounds along with two assists in 21 minutes Monday against New York.
Hachimura knocked home 50 percent of his field goals in the exhibition, and he also managed to contribute on the boards. The rookie is expected to impress with his versatility this year, as he could see time at center and the two forward positions throughout the regular season according to head coach Scott Brooks.
