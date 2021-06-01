Hachimura recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 42 minutes in Monday's Game 4 win over the 76ers.

Hachimura had scored in double digits in every game of the series, but he delivered his best performance so far while also posting his first double-double since March 21, when he finished with 20 points and 10 boards in a loss at Brooklyn. Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per game during the current series against Philadelphia.