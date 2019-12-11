Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Double-double in Charlotte
Hachimura scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Hornets.
The double-double was only the second of the season for the rookie, with his first coming in his first NBA game back on Oct. 23, but Hachimura has been on a roll for a while now. The 21-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 boards, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals over his last seven games, and with Thomas Bryant (foot) out indefinitely, Hachimura should remain the Wizards' main threat in their starting frontcourt for the foreseeable future.
