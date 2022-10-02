Hachimura produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes in a 104-95 loss Sunday against Golden State in a preseason contest in Japan.

After nearly posting a double-double in the preseason opener, Hachimura made it happen Sunday. He's averaging 12 points and 9.5 rebounds in 25.5 minutes in two preseason games while going 9-for-19 from the field. The 24-year-old missed the first 39 games of last season and came off the bench in 29 contests before starting the final 13 games of the season. He averaged 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds as a starter and is likely to continue in that role this season for Washington.