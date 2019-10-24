Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Double-doubles in debut
Hachimura posted 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Mavericks.
Hachimura had a solid professional debut, notching a double-double in just 24 minutes of play. While the double-double was a great start for the rookie, he'll need to diversify his offensive gain and prove that he can consistently contribute in the defensive categories if he's to provide any consistent fantasy value moving forward. That said, it was a great debut for Hachimura, who will look to keep the momentum in Friday's tilt with Oklahoma City.
