Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Double-doubles in loss
Hachimura contributed 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.
As one of only two Wizards to have scored in double figures by half-time (the other being Bradley Beal), Hachimura had 10 points, four boards and a triple through his first 11 minutes of play in this one, while also shooting 66.7 percent from the field in that span. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to find the net nearly as much in the second half. The 22-year old is producing a fringe standard-league level of fantasy value in 28.9 minutes per game, averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 boards on 48.5 percent shooting from the field, and 81.7 percent from the line, but the rookie doesn't offer much more outside of that.
