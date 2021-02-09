Hachimura scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Hachimura posted his second-best scoring night of the season, primarily converting well around the basket. He also rebounded the ball well to record his first double-double of the campaign. However, his contributions stopped there as he failed to contribute any assists or defensive stats. That falls in line with his season-long stat line, as he's managed only 2.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.