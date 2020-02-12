Hachimura scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-114 win over the Bulls.

The rookie put together one of his best performances of the season, setting a new career high for combined steals and blocks in a game while scoring 20 or more for the first time since Dec. 5, although he missed most of the time in between with a groin injury. Hachimura is averaging 15.0 points, 7.3 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in four games since returning to the lineup, and he'll likely need a big second half if the Wizards are going to continue their improbable push into playoff contention.