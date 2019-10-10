Hachimura registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 16 minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against Guangzhou.

Hachimura knocked down half of his attempts from the field, though he was unable to hit from beyond the arc. Despite this, he managed to lead the starting five in points scored. Hachimura also looked strong on the boards, pulling down seven rebounds.