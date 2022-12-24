Hachimura accumulated 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings.
Hachimura attempted a season-high 15 field-goal attempts and scored his second-most points. The 24-year-old forward has received consistent playing time since returning from his ankle injury.
