Hachimura finished with 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and and one assist across 38 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 125-119 loss to the Bucks.

Hachimura delivered season highs in points and rebounds, with both totals one of the career-best marks he set in both categories during his rookie season in 2019-20. The breakout performance was aided in large part by the absence of Bradley Beal (knee) and Davis Bertans (calf), which allowed Hachimura to step in as the No. 2 option on offense behind Russell Westbrook. Considering Hachimura had averaged 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game over his previous six outings, he shouldn't be viewed as a must-roster player in spite of his big outing against Milwaukee.