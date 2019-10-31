Hachimura had 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds during Washington's 159-158 loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Hachimura continues to score at a surprisingly productive and efficient rate for a rookie -- he has made at least 50 percent of his field goals in three of four appearances so far, while scoring at least 14 points in every single game. Hachimura doesn't do much aside from scoring, but that should be enough to keep him fantasy relevant on most formats. Washington will face Minnesota on Saturday.