Hachimura (eye) is expected to miss roughly the next three weeks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was held out of the team's final preseason game over the weekend, and we've since learned that he's dealing with a case of conjunctivitis. The three-week timetable will likely rule Hachimura out of the first 10 games of the season, which begins for Washington on Dec. 23 against the 76ers. Coach Scott Brooks said the team will likely take a by-committee approach to filling Hachimura's spot at power forward, but Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija, Troy Brown and Mo Wagner could all benefit.