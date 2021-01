Hachimura (COVID-19 protocols) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks.

Due to health and safety protocols, Hachimura hasn't played since Jan. 11, but he should be able to return Friday. In 27.7 minutes per game this season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.7 minutes.