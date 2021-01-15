Hachimura (COVID-19 protocols) and the Wizards have had the two-game series against the Cavaliers postponed Sunday and Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Washington does not have the needed eight available players for the matchup to take place. The next chance for the Wizards to play is Wednesday against the Hornets.
