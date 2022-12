Ava Wallace of The Washington PostHachimura is considered week-to-week due to a bone bruise in his right ankle, Ava Wallace reports.

Hachimura has missed seven straight games due to the issue and Coach Wes Unseld's notion that he will be week-to-week is certainly not encouraging. Anthony Gill and Deni Advija should continue to receive extended run for as long as Hachimura remains out.