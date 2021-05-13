Hachimura scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) with six rebounds and three assists in a 120-116 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

Hachimura had another solid offensive game, scoring in double figures for the eighth consecutive contest. Over that span, the forward has averaged 15.6 points (on 53.1 percent shooing from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from three) and 4.5 rebounds per game.