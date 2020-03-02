Hachimura notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 win at Golden State.

The rookie out of Gonzaga extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games, and he has scored at least 15 points in five of those contests. Hachimura has been very efficient as well, hitting 50.8 percent of his shots and 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts during that stretch.