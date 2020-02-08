Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Goes for 17 points
Hachimura registered 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-118 win over the Mavericks.
Hachimura has looked impressive in his first two games since returning from a multi-week absence, and he has notched 28 points and 14 rebounds in his two starts since coming back. Given the lack of offensive weapons on the current Wizards roster, Hachimura should be one of the team's main scoring assets moving forward as long as he can remain healthy.
