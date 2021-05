Hachimura recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Mavericks.

Hachimura missed four games in late April but has looked good upon his return, posting four straight double-digit scoring efforts and hovering around the 30-minute mark on a regular basis. He's averaging just 11.0 points per game across his last 10 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction of late.