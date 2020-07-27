Hachimura had 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-4 FT) and three boards in Monday's scrimmage against the Lakers.
The rookie had another productive outing, leading the team in scoring in 28 minutes of action. Hachimura closed out the scrimmage portion of the Orlando restart with his third consecutive double-figure scoring game.
