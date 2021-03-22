Hachimura had 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and 10 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Nets.

Hachimura posted his second double-double since the All-Star break and scored in double figures for the fifth straight game. The Gonzaga product has been a strong points/rebounds contributor for much of the year, but he adds very little in terms of assists, blocks and steals.