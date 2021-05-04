Hachimura ended with 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 154-141 victory over Indiana.

Hachimura thrived in what was basically a track meet for both teams. His scoring continues to trend in the right direction and while that can be valuable, his lack of peripheral numbers typically puts a cap on his overall value. His role appears locked in at this point and so GMs should feel comfortable trotting him out there on a nightly basis as long as points are what you are looking for.