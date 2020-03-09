Hachimura scored zero points (0-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 loss to Miami.

Hachimura laid a big old goose egg in the loss, highlighting his inconsistencies from both a real-life and fantasy perspective. The rookie is outside the top-150 over the course of the season with his only positive categories being the percentages. He is fine to stream in as a cheap source of points and if you are holding him, his position would be better suited for streaming purposes.