Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Goes through full practice Saturday
Hachimura (groin) was able to practice in full Saturday and could return as early as late next week according to coach Scott Brooks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hachimura, who continues to build fitness through practice, appears to be on the verge of making a return. Thursday's game against Charlotte of Saturday's tilt with Brooklyn are both realistic possibilities for the rookie forward, who was averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game prior to suffering the injury.
